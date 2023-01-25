Jeremy Skule Sells 2,100 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.