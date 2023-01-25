John F. Cooney Sells 13,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

