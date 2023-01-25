Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,405 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

