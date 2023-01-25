Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 106,208 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 96,775 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -293.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

