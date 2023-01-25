Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,241 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

