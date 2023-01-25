Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Park National worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $151.59.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $137.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.78 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

