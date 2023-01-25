Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,289 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSE:BUI opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

