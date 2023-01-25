Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,065 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 93.3% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

