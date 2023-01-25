Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

