Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,024 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.