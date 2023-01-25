Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $4,586,562. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

