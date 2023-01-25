Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

