Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $331.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $496.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.