Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $334.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.44.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

