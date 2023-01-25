Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $121.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

