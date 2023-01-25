Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 447.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45,136 shares during the period.
Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.
