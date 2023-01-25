Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.