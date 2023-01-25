Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

