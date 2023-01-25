Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,790 shares of company stock worth $6,678,255. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

NYSE DGX opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

