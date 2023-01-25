Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,133.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

