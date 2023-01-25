Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

MKC opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

