Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.71. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $147.86 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

