Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,092,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

