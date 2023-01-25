Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

APH opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

