Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $174,257,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.