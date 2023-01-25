Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.80. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.24 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $107,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,685.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $107,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $207,685.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $746,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

agilon health



agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

