Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,297 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

VEEV opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $239.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

