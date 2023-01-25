Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,401 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
QYLD opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.