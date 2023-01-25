Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,401 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QYLD opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.