Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FMIL stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

