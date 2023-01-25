Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 21,016 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

