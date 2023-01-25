Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28.

