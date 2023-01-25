Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RNP opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

