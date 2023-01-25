Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

