Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.48.

Shares of EL stock opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day moving average of $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

