Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $106.88.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

