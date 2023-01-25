Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $570.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $575.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.60. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.43.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

