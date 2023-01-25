Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,619 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,619 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $781.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.40 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

