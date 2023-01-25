Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 314 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

WHR stock opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $214.10.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

