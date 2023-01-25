Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $6,388,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,271,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

