Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 81 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $216,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $726,291.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $726,291.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 in the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HEI opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

