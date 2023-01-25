Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 754,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,135,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,203 shares of company stock valued at $483,313 in the last 90 days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BWMN stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

