Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000.
Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFIC opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.
