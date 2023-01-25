Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.69% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

