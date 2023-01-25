Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000.

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USTB opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

