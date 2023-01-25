KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after buying an additional 1,180,045 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,174,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

