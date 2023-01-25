Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $109.03

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.03 and traded as high as C$119.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$119.00, with a volume of 694 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$138.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$814.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

