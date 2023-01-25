Lattice Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.9% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

