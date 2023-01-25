Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.57. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

