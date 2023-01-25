Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $234.70 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $234,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.