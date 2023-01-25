Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.82

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and traded as high as $122.67. Marubeni shares last traded at $122.67, with a volume of 3,365 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

